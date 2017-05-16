- 05.16.17
- 4:27 pm
- pov
Donald Trump’s Inadvertent Think Piece On James Comey, Russia, And The “Fake Media”
No need to scroll through @realDonaldTrump’s Twitter timeline; just read this essay-fied collection of the president’s tweets, curated by writer Adam Penenberg.
Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election. Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites!
James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad! Cryin’ Chuck Schumer stated recently, “I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.” Then acts so indignant. FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me! James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI.
The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? The new joke in town is that Russia leaked the disastrous DNC e-mails, which should never have been written (stupid), because Putin likes me. For the record, I have ZERO investments in Russia. Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community.
I am not angry at Russia (or China) because their leaders are far smarter than ours. We need real leadership, and fast, before it is too late. Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only “stupid” people, or fools, would think that it is bad! If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?
The Fake Media is working overtime today! Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks! The Fake News media is officially out of control. They will do or say anything in order to get attention–never been a time like this! The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth!
Just watched the totally biased and fake news reports of the so-called Russia story on NBC and ABC. Such dishonesty! Sleep eyes @ChuckTodd is killing Meet The Press. Isn’t he pathetic? Love watching him fail! The failing @nytimes is truly one of the worst newspapers. They knowingly write lies and never even call to fact check. Really bad people! Just took a look at Time Magazine–looks really flimsy like a free handout at a parking lot! The sad end is coming–just like Newsweek! Just cancelled my subscription to @USATODAY. Boring newspaper with no mojo–must be losing a fortune.
Vanity Fair Magazine, which used to be one of my favorites, is failing badly. Newsstand sales are plummeting–it’s no longer hot. With the third rate stalkers they have hired to save costs, they are destroying the brand. They should go back to the old days–meaning real professionals. @politico, which is not read or respected by many, may be the most dishonest of the media outlets–and that is saying something. Can you imagine if the election results were the opposite and WE tried to play the Russia/CIA card. It would be called conspiracy theory!
Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest –and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault.
Adam L. Penenberg is a journalism professor at New York University. Here are a few of his classic quote mashups from the archive:
