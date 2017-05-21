These 10 CEOs’ Top To-Do List Hacks

You’ve never quite figured out the best way to organize your to-do list–join the club. Perhaps you’ve got dozens of pages of to-dos stored away in the Notes app on your phone, and dozens more spread out across Slack and Trello. Or maybe you’ve tried a bunch to-do list apps and haven’t been able to commit to one. Fear not: There’s no right way to do to-do lists.

“What’s more important than an app is having a reliable system that can help you prioritize the important things and juggle many things at once without feeling overwhelmed,” says Amir Salihefendic, CEO of productivity startup Doist. “My suggestion would be to have a system, [rather] than just a to-do app.”

What kind of system? To find out, Fast Company asked 10 CEOs how they manage their own daily and weekly task lists. While all of them have different (and evolving) preferences, each has pinned down a workflow to suit their needs right now.

Jot It On The Smallest Surface Possible

Many execs aim to keep their to-do lists as short and urgent as possible, to avoid carrying over tasks from one day to the next. For Rachel Blumenthal, the CEO of Rockets of Awesome, a subscription service for children’s clothing, this means going analog. She scribbles her priorities for the day–the “three to eight things that you absolutely have to complete”–on a single sticky note. “A Post-It is great because it can only fit so many to-dos,” Blumenthal says.

But Blumenthal doesn’t stop with just writing to-dos by hand; she scrawls the most important thing she needs to do on a given day on her hand, namely, “in between my thumb and pointer finger.” That way, she says, “I look at it all day long and can’t miss it.”

Tackle Only What You Can Memorize

Like Blumenthal, Scott Tannen, CEO of luxury bedding company Boll & Branch, also swears by Post-It notes, but only when absolutely necessary. Otherwise, he doesn’t bother with a to-do list at all. “Believe it or not, I rarely write things down, and for better or for worse, I keep everything in my head,” Tannen says. “It drives people crazy, but I generally don’t forget things too often, at least not that I can remember.”

Let Your Inbox Be Your Guide

It’s not an uncommon approach. While some people use Evernote, Google Keep, or a note-taking app, a number of execs avoid making conventional lists. Instead, they opt for platforms like Slack and Trello to manage what they need to do. “I am a power user of the starred email function in Gmail as a to-do list,” says Dan Teran, CEO of the office management startup Managed by Q, “and usually find time over the weekend or in the evening to crank through correspondence that piles up.”