Want A Bonus? (Of Course You Do!) Take These Five Steps To Get It

What if there were a way to earn hundreds, or even thousands, of extra dollars at work with no need to reach a certain quota, exercise stock options, or get a promotion? Well, good news–there is. Offering referral bonuses–monetary rewards given to employees who recommend a successfully hired job candidate–has become commonplace in the corporate world.

Companies often find their best hires from internal referrals, so it’s in their best interest to incentivize employees to tap their networks for top talent–and that often means hefty paychecks for employees who are successful in doing so. So if your company has a program like this and you’re not taking advantage of it already, it’s high time that you did. After all, it’s a win-win-win situation: Your recruiter fills their requisition, your friend or former colleague gets a great new job, and you get some extra cash and the chance to work with an amazing new colleague.

But there’s an art to referring candidates to open positions at your company. You can’t just send dozens of recommendations for everyone you’ve ever met–that’s both an inefficient use of your time and a good way to get on a recruiter’s bad side. If you truly want to succeed, there are a few things you need to know first. We recently sat down with Glassdoor senior talent acquisition partner Jamie Hichens, who shared some of her top tips for making your company’s referral program work for you–here’s what she recommends.

1. Get The Word Out

In order to get people interested in a job, you, of course, have to let them know about the opportunity in the first place. Hichens recommends a few sources in particular to advertise open positions at your company. “Sending an email to friends is a good way to start,” she advises. Describing what type of person you’re looking for and then asking if they know anyone who would be a good fit is a good move since friends or former colleagues will often “be thoughtful if you’ve worked with them in the past… they’ll know your industry and what you’re targeting.”

Beyond that, “I think it’s definitely smart to post to alumni pages. I see that a lot [at Glassdoor], and we get really great people that way,” Hichens says. You can also post to your personal networks like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, “although you should expect that [some] unqualified people will reach out–so it’s up to you to weed through those.”

If you’re really hungry to make some successful referrals, you may even consider scouring LinkedIn to find people with the experience and skill set needed for the roles, but before doing so, Hichens recommends getting in contact with the recruiter first. “Check with a recruiter before you do anything,” she says. “If you haven’t checked with them to find out the exact specs that they’re looking for, it can come across as stepping on their toes. Recruiters love help, but that’s their job.”

2. Screen Your Candidates

No matter how bad you want to score a referral bonus, you shouldn’t take an approach of “throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks,” Hichens says. If you do, you might earn a reputation as someone whose referrals can’t be trusted–so when you finally do have a great candidate in the pipeline, recruiters won’t be as inclined to take your word for it. Before officially referring someone, look at their resume first to make sure they’re qualified on at least a basic level. If you really want to go the extra mile, try chatting with them on the phone.