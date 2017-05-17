How To Decline An Opportunity At Work That You Might Want Later On

So you’ve worked really hard to make a name for yourself in your company (or industry!)–and it’s starting to pay off. People want to meet with you, have you sit in on meetings, and even speak to groups.

That’s amazing! The only thing that could bring you down is one tiny catch–you’re swamped. Not in the “today’s not a great day for an extended lunch” sense, but the kind of busy where you’ve worked through every meal in recent memory.

Related: What Happened When I Started Saying “Not Yet” Instead Of No

And whatever’s causing this uptick in work means it’s going to be a while before you come up for air.

Your first instinct may be to see if it’s possible to sleep even less and cram this opportunity in so you don’t miss out. However, it’s doubtful that you’re going to be able to take full advantage of it if you’re a zombie (or constantly distracted). In other words, you’re going to want to ask for a raincheck–the right way. Here’s how.

What To Say Now

The message you want to get across is that you’d like to say yes, but unfortunately, this isn’t the best time for you. The tricky part is: That’s the same thing people say if they want to decline, but think punting comes off nicer than a flat no.

To separate yourself from them, keep in mind that you have a totally different motivation. Their goal is to be nice–and hope the other person forgets about them. Your goal, on the other hand, is to share that you’re interested, but genuinely can’t make it work.

So be enthusiastic, and add in some details to seem even more sincere. It sounds like this: