Here’s the first TV commercial for the original iPhone–”Hello”

Apple’s first iPhone ad features about 50 well-known faces cut from TV shows and movies saying, “Hello,” like Dustin Hoffman, Marilyn Monroe, and Will Ferrell (well, he actually screams it). The ad seems to say the iPhone is first and foremost a great phone . . . that happens to be a bunch of other things like a music player and an internet device. “Hello” first ran on February 25, 2007, during the Oscars. As the iPhone turns 10 years old on Thursday, the ad still seems fresh.