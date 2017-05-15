Google I/O 2017: 8 Reasons To Pay Attention As Google Courts Developers

This Wednesday and Thursday, Google is holding its annual developer shindig, I/O. The conference will turn the Shoreline Ampitheatre near the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. into an amusement park for nerds. With any luck, CEO Sundar Pichai won’t lead off on a dark note, as Mark Zuckerberg did by acknowledging a murder shared on Facebook at Facebook F8 and Satya Nadella did by referencing the possibility of technology leading us into an Orwellian future at Microsoft’s Build.

Pichai will likely have much sunnier things to say about his company’s work in artificial intelligence and how it’s finding its way into all sorts of products. The company’s main challenge this year is maintaining the excitement it generated–in tech circles, at least–with last year’s I/O announcements. It will be a hard act to follow: At I/O 2016, Google announced the Google Assistant AI service, a new VR platform called Daydream, a smart speaker called Home, and new messaging and video-call apps known as Allo and Duo, respectively.

At this year’s I/O, Google could fill its keynote and other sessions only with news about these products and have a worthehile event. But announcing incremental improvements is never as sexy as announcing wholly new platforms. It’ll be interesting to see how the company divides the keynote time between platform updates and completely new matters. Here’s what to watch for:

Google Assistant, One Year Later

The company will almost certainly announce some new tricks for its virtual Assistant–Google’s answer to Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Microsoft’s Cortana. These new capabilities will likely relate to expanded subject-area knowledge and greater sensory awareness and communicativeness. We’ll may hear about advances in image-recognition technology, voice recognition, and comprehension. The Allo messaging app announced at last year’s I/O hasn’t exactly proved world-changing, which may be an indication that its Assistant skills need broadening.

Google will likely talk about all the places Assistant is showing up–in the home, the car, and beyond–and announce some new ones. But as Axios‘s Ina Fried points out, Google also has some work to do to make it clear to developers and the public just what Assistant is. Is it more like Siri, which is core to to iOS and provides AI and natural-language features for numerous Apple platforms? Or is it more like Amazon’s Alexa, which can power third-party devices, too?

Google Assistant for iOS

One rumor du jour (from Android Police) says that Google will be announcing a full-on Assistant app for the iPhone. Assistant already lives inside Google’s Allo iOS app, but the scuttlebutt says the new standalone app will both include a chat interface and support voice commands.

A Brainier Google Photos

Chances are very high that Google will update its Photos app, very likely with some new artificial intelligence features. Details are scarce on this one.