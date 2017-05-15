For Windows Pros, The WannaCry Ransomware Mess Was All Too Predictable

The security flaw that caused last week’s devastating worldwide “WannaCry” ransomware attack was the worst of all types of bugs. A so-called “remote code execution” vulnerability in older versions of Microsoft Windows gave the cybercriminals behind the attack full control over infected machines. After successfully infecting a PC, the worm encrypted data files and posted a demand for ransom; it then began spreading over the corporate network, using a flaw in an old and notoriously insecure networking protocol.

To wreak their havoc, the unknown attackers behind this outbreak used a tool originally developed by the U.S. National Security Agency to break into networks belonging to hostile foreign powers. That tool was one of nine released onto the internet in April by a separate but equally mysterious group of hackers called the Shadow Brokers and weaponized in less than a month for this attack.

As shocking as the attacks have been, they were made possible by issues that the IT experts responsible for maintaining Windows systems have known about for many years–some of which involve decisions that Microsoft made in the previous century:

This type of outbreak has happened before

IT pros who’ve been in the business for more than 15 years have painful memories of the first decade of the 21st century, when one internet worm after another attacked PCs and corporate networks worldwide. As in the current attack, the Code Red and Nimda worms (2001) and Blaster (2003) were capable of jumping from one PC to another over a network. Microsoft responded in 2002 with a fundamental change in the way it developed Windows and other software, called Trustworthy Computing.

The primary victims were running outdated Windows versions

PCs running the latest Windows release, Windows 10, are immune to the WannaCry worm. In March, Microsoft released a software fix for PCs running Windows 7, and network administrators who installed that update promptly were also protected from infection. PCs running Windows XP, which was originally released in 2001, were especially likely to be victimized. Microsoft ended support for Windows XP in 2014, and only large customers who pay dearly for extended support contracts get security patches.

In some cases, updating the software isn’t an option

Even conscientious IT pros can face a dilemma when critical equipment such as an MRI machine is running an old operating system and the manufacturer no longer provides upgrades. Taking that expensive piece of machinery out of service isn’t an option, but leaving it connected to a network introduces significant risks.

This nightmare was predictable and completely preventable

The software flaw that made this outbreak possible was in a piece of code called Server Message Block version 1 (SMBv1, for short). By internet standards, this protocol is downright ancient, dating back to the early 1990s. Microsoft began warning customers in November 2016 to stop using it and issued an even more urgent warning in March, along with software updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8. Those who didn’t heed those warnings are paying the price today.