“SNL” Welcomes You To The Post-Lie Era–Where Nothing Matters

It’s hard to believe at this point, but last week actually started out with Sally Yates’ hearing. (Time moves differently in Trumpland. The healthcare vote less than a week before the Yates hearing now feels a thousand years past.) The former acting attorney general offered quietly explosive testimony on what the White House knew about Michael Flynn before removing him from the position of National Security Advisor. She also handily outfoxed the likes of Ted Cruz and others attempting to change the subject to her refusal to enact the president’s controversial, possibly unconstitutional travel ban. In anything like a normal week–remember those?–this story would have dominated headlines through Friday, and on Sunday morning we’d have all been talking about how Kate McKinnon absolutely slayed that Yates impersonation.

Instead, Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey the following day, and spent the rest of the week contradicting the White House’s story about why that happened. Although Comey is the one who got canned last week, the real victim was the idea of objective truth. The assault seems to be particularly hard-felt over at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Toward the end of 2016, the euphemism ‘post-truth’ got a lot of play in tandem with Trump’s ascendance. The way facts are handled in the era we’ve just entered, however, could best be described with a different term: Post-Lie. Donald Trump is so secure in his faith that a united Republican government will never undermine him, that he’s lately not even bothered to lie. Did Trump fire James Comey for the initially stated reason that Attorney General Sessions and Deputy AG Rosenstein found his handling of the Clinton investigation unsatisfactory? Or did he do it on a whim because, as he said to Lester Holt, “…when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.'” Why even bother lying anymore when you can get away with what Trump has gotten away with since taking office?

In the Saturday Night Live version of that interview, Lester Holt clutches his earpiece and asks, “Is that it? Is it over? Did I get him?” He is speaking for all of us, a nation exhausted by hearing what sound like clearly illegal acts–and then finding out no congressional Republicans care enough to look into them any further. And then, just like the rest of us, Michael Che’s Lester Holt receives the answer through his earpiece. It’s not over. He didn’t get him. The reason? “Nothing matters,” Holt says flatly.

The despair of living in a Post-Lie world where nothing matters affects everyone in this episode, though, including Sean Spicer.