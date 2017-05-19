3 Ways Learning A New Language Helps Your Brain–Even If You Never Get Fluent

Remember your seventh-grade Spanish class? Of course you do. But do you remember anything from it? You might’ve left off language-learning with decent proficiency at some point in your educational career, only to forget most of it with disuse in the years since. But picking up where you left off–or backtracking to the very beginning–isn’t a bad idea as an adult. In fact, trying to learn (or relearn) a language as an adult can help your brain in ways that spill over into the rest of your working life–even if you never actually become fluent. Here’s how.

1. You'll Become A More Intuitive Problem-Solver The brain matures starting in early adolescence, and once that process gets underway, we become more analytical in the way we approach problems. Adults tend to look for solutions by breaking challenges down to their component parts. That isn't a bad thing, of course, but analysis isn't the only way to solve a problem. When we learn a language, we don't just absorb all the explicit grammatical rules, then consciously apply them every time we want to say something. Picking up a new language depends much more on exposing ourselves to lots of examples of the language being used in one situation after the other. You get a feel for linguistic patterns contextually, and then learn its structures implicitly. Think of it this way: You may speak and write excellent sentences in English without being able to diagram them or explain what the "pluperfect" verb form is. The more comfortable you get practicing a new language, the less reliant you become on its grammatical rules. You get more comfortable with the unfamiliar. At the same time, your brain stops reflexively searching for analytical solutions and gets better at reaching for more intuitive ones. 2. You'll Get Better At Messing Up A key reason it's so hard to learn a new language in adulthood is simply because we hate feeling incompetent. When you speak in your native language, you can easily put your thoughts into words and be understood without much effort. But when you try to communicate in a language you're just starting to pick up, you stumble over ideas that you'd otherwise get across easily. Frustrating as that may be, it's great training for your brain. Anytime you try to learn a new skill, you'll find yourself in this phase. And the unpleasant experience of not being proficient in something is often cause enough to quit. That's exactly why your brain needs to have this experience more often; the less rare it is, the less infuriating it'll feel–and subsequently the more new skills you'll be able to learn.

