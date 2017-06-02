Your Creative Calendar: 77 Things To See, Hear, And Read This June

It used to be summer TV was a dry gulch of reruns and unwatchable eye-garbage, leaving movies to reign supreme over the season. Not anymore! Now, even with most network shows on creatively regenerative hiatus, there’s still roughly 1 billion other outlets carefully curating video content solid enough to compete with fall season primetime, or run right over it. While Netflix continues its Goliath-like foray into original programming–have you caught up with Master of None AND House of Cards yet?–digital competition from Hulu and Amazon is getting steeper, and old standbys on network and cable are stepping up their summer game, too. Good thing the movies in June uniformly suck, otherwise we’d never get outside to feel the wind on our sun-reddened faces. Oh wait, those movies are awesome. Never mind. Prepare to plot your entertainment month with Fast Company‘s guide to all the daylight-stealing movies, books, and albums, etc., sure to leave so many kites un-flown this month. And speaking of books, the author of this post has one coming out in June as well. Just sayin’.