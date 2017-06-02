Your Creative Calendar: 77 Things To See, Hear, And Read This June

It used to be summer TV was a dry gulch of reruns and unwatchable eye-garbage, leaving movies to reign supreme over the season. Not anymore! Now, even with most network shows on creatively regenerative hiatus, there’s still roughly 1 billion other outlets carefully curating video content solid enough to compete with fall season primetime, or run right over it. While Netflix continues its Goliath-like foray into original programming–have you caught up with Master of None AND House of Cards yet?–digital competition from Hulu and Amazon is getting steeper, and old standbys on network and cable are stepping up their summer game, too. Good thing the movies in June uniformly suck, otherwise we’d never get outside to feel the wind on our sun-reddened faces. Oh wait, those movies are awesome. Never mind. Prepare to plot your entertainment month with Fast Company‘s guide to all the daylight-stealing movies, books, and albums, etc., sure to leave so many kites un-flown this month. And speaking of books, the author of this post has one coming out in June as well. Just sayin’.
Movies In Theaters
- Wonder Woman, opens June 2.
- Band Aid, opens June 2.
- Dean, opens June 2.
- The Mummy, opens June 9.
- Beatriz at Dinner, opens June 9.
- The Hero, opens June 9.
- It Comes at Night, opens June 9.
- Megan Leavey, opens June 9.
- My Cousin Rachel, opens June 9.
- Cars 3, opens June 16.
- Rough Night, opens June 16.
- 47 Meters Down, opens June 16.
- All Eyez on Me, opens June 16.
- The Book of Henry, opens June 16.
- Maudie, opens June 16.
- Transformers: The Last Knight, opens June 23.
- The Bad Batch, opens June 23.
- The Big Sick, opens June 23.
- Baby Driver, opens June 28.
- Amityville: The Awakening, opens June 30.
- Despicable Me 3, opens June 30.
- The House, opens June 30.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Andrew Santino: Home Field, premieres June 2 on Showtime.
- If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast, premieres June 5 on HBO.
- Once Upon a Time in Venice, opens June 16.
- T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous, premieres June 17 on HBO.
- Okja, premieres June 28 on Netflix.
Albums You Should Hear
- All Time Low – Last Young Renegade, out on June 2.
- Alt-J – Relaxer, out on June 2.
- Amber Coffman – City of No Reply, out on June 2.
- Beach Fossils – Somersault, out on June 2.
- Bleachers – Gone Now, out on June 2.
- Dan Auerbach – Waiting On A Song, out on June 2.
- Halsey – Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, out on June 2.
- Lady Antebellum – Heart Break, out on June 9.
- Phoenix – Ti Amo, out on June 9.
- Beth Ditto – Fake Sugar, out on June 16.
- Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up, out on June 16.
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound, out on June 16.
- Lorde – Melodrama, out on June 16.
- Ride – Weather Diaries, out on June 16.
- 311 – Mosaic, out on June 23.
- Jeff Tweedy – Together at Last, out on June 23.
- UNKLE – The Road Part 1, out on June 23.
- TLC – TLC, out on June 30.
Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer
- Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, premieres June 1 on Seeso.
- Flaked, premieres June 2 on Netflix.
- Long Strange Trip, premieres June 1 on Amazon.
- Decker: Unsealed, premieres June 4 on Adult Swim.
- Fear the Walking Dead, premieres June 4 on AMC.
- I’m Dying Up Here, premieres June 4 on Showtime.
- Orange Is the New Black, premieres June 4 on Netflix.
- Wynonna Earp, premieres June 4 on Syfy.
- Orphan Black, premieres June 10 on BBC America.
- 71st Annual Tony Awards, premieres June 11 on CBS.
- Claws, premieres June 11 on TNT.
- The Putin Interviews, premieres June 12 on Showtime.
- Blood Drive, premieres June 14 on Syfy.
- The Great British Baking Show, premieres June 16 on PBS.
- The Ranch, premieres June 16 on Netflix.
- Queen Sugar, premieres June 20 on OWN.
- The Gong Show, premieres June 20 on ABC.
- The Guest List, premieres June 20 on Seeso.
- The Mist, premieres June 20 on Spike.
- Glow, premieres June 23 on Netflix.
- Playing House, premieres June 23 on USA.
- Prime Suspect: Tennison, premieres June 25 on PBS.
- Younger, premieres June 28 on TV Land.
Books To Read
- I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart, out on June 6.
- Camino Island: A Novel by John Grisham, out on June 6.
- The Last Kid Left by Rosecrans Baldwin, out on June 6.
- The Identicals by Elin Hilderbrand, out on June 13.
- Away with Words by Joe Berkowitz, out on June 13.
- The Accomplished Guest by Ann Beattie, out on June 13.
- Hunger by Roxane Gay, out on June 13.
[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company; Source Photos: Wonder Woman: Clay Enos, courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.; The House: Glen Wilson, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; All Eyez On Me: Quantrell Colbert; OKJA: Barry Wetcher, courtesy of Netflix; Orange Is The New Black: JoJo Whilden, courtesy of Netflix; I’m Dying Up Here: Justina Mintz, courtesy of Showtime; Glow: Erica Parise, courtesy of Netflix]