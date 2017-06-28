Amazon’s Echo Show is already making Alexa skills way better—and more visual

With today’s launch of the Amazon Echo Show, a handful of third-party skills have started taking full advantage of the device’s touchscreen. Ask Alexa for movie suggestions from Fandango, for instance, and you can scroll through a list of nearby theaters, tap on the movie you want to see, and buy tickets. Set up a restaurant reservation in OpenTable, and all the details will appear in text before you confirm. Other Echo Show-optimized skills include Uber, All Recipes, CapitalOne, Bloomberg, CNN, and Jeopardy.