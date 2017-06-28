advertisement
Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times with lawyers who also helped Hulk Hogan sue Gawker

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Yesterday Sarah Palin filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, claiming defamation over an editorial that she says linked her to the 2011 mass shooting involving Gabrielle Giffords. According to the lawsuit, the article “falsely stated” that Palin encouraged the attack. The Times later issued a correction. While the lawsuit itself is interesting, there’s something else noteworthy: the lawyers.

BuzzFeed’s Ryan Mac tweets:

It seems like certain lawyers are creating a cottage industry for themselves in defamation lawsuits against the media. Hogan’s other lawyer, Charles Harder, is now involved in a lawsuit against Deadspin. He also represented Melania Trump in a lawsuit against the Daily Mail. Free speech, beware. 

