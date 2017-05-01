Attending FC/LA? Enter Our Sweepstakes with Aloft Hotels!

OFFICIAL RULES for The Fast Company/Aloft Sweepstakes

Sponsor: The Sponsors of this sweepstakes are Mansueto Ventures, LLC, 7 World Trade Center, New York, NY 10007 and Aloft Hotels, 417 5th Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10016.

Eligibility. There is NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter or win. To be eligible, you must be a registered attendee at FC/LA, at least 21 years of age, and a resident of one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. To enter the sweepstakes, you must post on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #FastCompanyLA and be a registered attendee of the Festival . All eligible posts received by Sponsor between 12:00am May 16, 2017 through 11:59.59PM EST on May 19, 2017 will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes; provided, however, that employees of Sponsors, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, their respective advertising and promotional agencies are ineligible to participate, as are the immediate families of the foregoing employees. Submission of Entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use entrant’s submitted information for purposes of marketing and promotion.

Selection of Winner. Total number of eligible entries received determines odds of winning. From all eligible entries received, Sponsor will randomly select One (1) Winner on or about May 29, 2017. The Winner will be contacted via their social media handle on or about June 1, 2017. The Winner will be required to sign and return a release of liability, declaration of eligibility, and, where lawful, a publicity consent, all within 10 days of acknowledged notification. If Winner does not respond within ten (10) days after being notified, another Winner may be randomly selected. By accepting and/or using prize, individual winner agrees to the use of his/her name, voice and/or likeness for the purpose of advertising, trade, or promotion without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Prize. The Winner will receive the following: (a) one (1) four (4)-night stay at Aloft Hotels in New York, NY, provided by Aloft Hotels ($2,000 value); (b) one ticket to Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in New York, NY, provided by Fast Company ($1,800 value), (1) $500 Delta voucher towards round-trip ticket for the winner to depart from anywhere in the United States to New York, NY for Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, provided by Fast Company ($500 value). Timing: Flight to New York on October 23, 2017. Departing from New York, NY on October 27, 2017. (b) One (1) room for four (4) nights at an Aloft Hotel in New York, NY. Timing: Check-in October 23, 2017 and check-out October 27, 2017. (c) One (1) five (5)-day pass to the Fast Company’s Innovation Festival. Timing: October 23, 2017 to October 27, 2017.

Approximate retail value of the prize is $4,300. The Winner shall be responsible for all Federal, State or local income tax associated with the prize and will be issued an IRS Form 1099 by Sponsors.

Limitations of Liability/Reserved Rights. Neither Sponsors nor their respective parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies, nor its/their promotional agencies shall have any obligation or responsibility with regard to (i) entries that contain inaccurate information or do not comply with these rules, (ii) entries, prize claims or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, due to computer or technical error of any kind, (iii) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or (iv) any damages or losses of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of any prize. Sponsors, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Web site or otherwise violating these rules. Sponsors further reserve the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes cannot be completed as planned because of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.