HBO Gets Actors’ Moms To Recite Lines For Mother’s Day

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

There’s an old saying that goes something like, don’t say it if you wouldn’t say it in front of your mother. But for actors on HBO shows that can be pretty tough. So the cable network recruited some moms to recite dialogue from shows like Veep, Insecure, Crashing, Ballers, Divorce, and Vice Principals.

Created by Mekanism, the spot stars the moms of Danny McBride, Sarah Jessica Parker, Pete Holmes, Issa Rae, Rob Corddry, and Tony Hale reading some salty stuff from their children’s shows. It’s… a bit awkward. But ultimately a fun way for the network to celebrate Mother’s Day.

