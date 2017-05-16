advertisement
Learn To Suck Less At Decisions With This Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Video

Naïve New Beaters’ music video for their single “Words Hurt” is an inventive short that will have you second-guessing everything.

If you’re thinking about cheating on your next test, you just might wind up becoming the next Donald Trump–or so goes the choose-your-own-adventure storyline of Naïve New Beaters’ music video for their single, “Words Hurt.”

Directed by Roman Chassaing, the malleable short film stars the band’s frontman, David Boring, as the hero whose fate is determined by the choices you make as a viewer. At the top of the screen, there is a row of yellow boxes with questions marks on them, and your decisions power exactly how much of the adventure you unlock. Your journey could be gloriously epic or a very abrupt burnout.

View “Words Hurt” here and remember to choose wisely.

