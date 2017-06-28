This map from Zocdoc shows which health benefits people search for most in different states

As you may have heard from every single TV, radio, and web outlet, Congress is fiddling with the Affordable Care Act, hoping to overhaul it completely, and according to the CBO leave some 22 million people without health coverage. Zocdoc decided to take a look at the health care services that people in each state are most anxious about to determine what they consider to be essential health benefits. They analyzed millions of searches from their medical appointment booking platform to figure out why people were visiting their doctors in each state. (Don’t worry, they anonymized the search results so no one but your doctor needs to know about that weird rash that popped up after your last trip to the Piggly Wiggly).
Zocdoc mapped the results, which could theoretically be used by senators to know what specifically is important to their constituents. For instance, senators from Texas may be interested to know that their voters are very concerned about pregnancy. Constituents in 11 states are very concerned about the state of preventive and well woman visits, while senators from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Virginia, and more should not touch mental health benefits. As for representatives from Illinois, they should probably make sure ADD meds are covered in the ACHA.
[Image: Zocdoc]