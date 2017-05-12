Why Melissa McCarthy Is “SNL’s” Best Host Of The Modern Era

As a star member of legendary West Coast comedy collective, The Groundlings, sketch work was already embedded in McCarthy’s DNA before she broke through in Bridesmaids. When she showed up to host later that year, she was game-tight, ready to handle anything the writers could throw her way. Although some scenes in that episode used her sparingly, and one sidelined her entirely, by the time she came back in 2013, every sketch was built around her. McCarthy, who is coming back for her fifth hosting gig this weekend, was then well on her way to becoming the best, most consistent host of the modern SNL era.

Historically, there have been many frequent visitors who’ve achieved “best host” status at one point or another. Steve Martin, who’s been around since the earliest episodes, certainly had his heyday. Alec Baldwin, who holds the top slot for most hosting duties ever at 17, can claim it as well. Christopher Walken, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey–these are all performers who deliver the goods time and time again. McCarthy, however, is another matter entirely. Never has anyone emerged on SNL and carved out a niche so quickly. Over the four episodes she’s hosted in five years, McCarthy has written her name on the floor of studio 8-H, and lit a match to it.

The first thing that should strike SNL viewers about McCarthy is her commitment. She is never afraid to look ridiculous, she’s up for absolutely anything, and you can count on her going all the way. In her very first episode, she squeezed a whole jug of ranch dressing on her face as an effervescent kicker to a sketch. She’s hit on Jason Sudeikis in a way that made his true self look slightly uncomfortable, beneath the layer of character. Her affinity for big, over-the-top moments, apparent in her films as well, lends a live-wire energy to a show that’s at its best when least predictable.

It’s more than those broad turns, though. McCarthy is such a consummate pro as a performer that even her more grounded sketches pulse with quiet intensity. One of the elements that made Mr. Show an all-time classic show was how Bob Odenkirk and David Cross’ acting transcended the realm of sketch acting. Viewers really bought ino their characters, even when those characters were objectively ridiculous. Melissa McCarthy has this same level of performance in spades, infusing even the role of a mom watching Terminator 2 on family movie night with formidable acting chops. You can’t take your eyes off her.

Those quiet moments are few and far between, though. They’re the glue that keeps her episodes steady. What McCarthy is most known for bringing to the SNL table, however, is loud, weird, physicality.