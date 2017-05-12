Here’s The Unofficial Silicon Valley Explainer On Artificial Intelligence

It can, and in fact it does. And while AI has gotten massive amounts of attention recently due to its role in making cars autonomous, doing facial recognition, and automatically translating languages, there’s one man in Silicon Valley who really wants everyone developing any kind of technology-based tool to know that AI has something to offer them as well.

Last year, Frank Chen, a partner at the A-list venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), published a primer on artificial intelligence. The 45-minute video took viewers through a history of the technology, from its “birthday” in the summer of 1956 through its years in the wilderness of technology and straight through current-day Silicon Valley, where it is dominating conversations at most of the largest tech companies there.

In fact, if the mobile cloud was computing’s previous major era, the next will be the era of AI, Jen-Hsun Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, one of the world’s largest makers of the kinds of graphics processors that power the computers behind today’s AI applications, told me last year. “It is the most important computing development in the last 20 years, and [every major technology company is] going to have to race to make sure that AI’s a core competency.”

Chen’s primer video went “unexpectedly viral,” he told Fast Company yesterday, becoming one of a16z‘s most viewed pieces of content ever. He began getting hundreds of inbound calls about AI, with everyone from policy makers to startup founders wanting him to help them understand this white-hot ecosystem. “The editor of Fashion Week called me,” Chen said, “and said, ‘Oh, will robots take all the fashion designer jobs?'”

Having been interested in AI since his days studying the technology at Stanford in the late 1980s and early 90s, Chen knew that it has now become mature enough that it’s applicable to a far wider range of people and companies than ever before. Indeed, his thinking on the matter has centered on the notion that, today, AI can help even an average product manager at Delta Airlines–the kind of role few would have imagined could benefit from artificial intelligence or machine learning–or a cucumber farmer.

That’s why Chen has now published both an AI playbook that helps just about anyone–especially non-technical audiences–understand how the technology can help them, as well as a second primer aimed at spelling out numerous ways AI has made its way into everyday life and spread well beyond the halls of the Facebooks, Microsofts, Amazons, and Googles of the world.