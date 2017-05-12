Nike Doesn’t Break Two, KFC Gets Romantic: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Last weekend Nike pulled off the seemingly impossible–no, it didn’t help a marathoner break the two-hour mark–but it did put on an event compelling enough to get people to watch what amounts to a two-hour sneaker commercial.

“Breaking 2” was a live broadcast across social media, where the brand enlisted runners Eliud Kipchoge, Zersenay Tadese, and Lelisa Desisa to attempt to break the two-hour marathon barrier on a closed Formula One track in Italy, wearing its specially engineered Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite, with carbon-fiber plating for added propulsion. It was like Red Bull Stratos for the running crowd.

Ultimately, the effort fell short of its stopwatch goal–the fastest time was Kipchoge’s at 2:00:25, beating the current world record by two minutes and 32 seconds. But in terms of brand marketing, this was a hit.

According to Brandwatch, Nike had nearly 600,000 mentions on social media, with the hashtag #Breaking2 being used more than 400,000 times, garnering more than 2 trillion impressions. Next up? Well, Adidas may have congratulated the swoosh on its effort, but the German sports giant is working on its own marathon project set for later this year. On your mark, get set, advertise . . . Onward!

Nike “Breaking2”

What: A sports marketing event in which Nike attempted to design a shoe that would help marathoners break the two-hour mark.

Who: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy, Dirty Robber

Why We Care: Uh, see the intro above. The TLDR version? Making cool content that people actually want to watch, that also happens to naturally tie back into your brand and product, is always a good idea.