Jet.com’s New York Store Isn’t The New Front Line In The Online Grocery War

The first thing you notice on entering Story , a retail concept store in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea arts district, is that it’s full of fake grass. The stuff even accents the plywood tables, which are laid out with carefully curated items including $8 tarragon lip balm, Jonathan Adler copper finished candles, Public Supply notebooks, a sous vide machine, myriad cookbooks from Food52, and a beach cooler with a blending attachment and frisbee holder.

This space is updated to accomodate a new theme or partner every few months, and starting this week it’s a collaboration with the discount online retailer Jet.com, which Walmart acquired for $3.3 billion last year. But despite what some reports may have led you to believe–CNBC called it a “temporary grocery location” and Business Insider claimed it’s “now selling some of its products IRL”–this is not anywhere near an attempt by Jet to start selling at retail. You can’t even buy the groceries.

It is, however, a marketing stunt that offers insight into the way Jet is thinking about competing with Amazon Fresh through its deliver-to your-door grocery service.

Mixed into those delightful tables full of knickknacks are glass and ceramic containers brimming with fruits and vegetables: mini zucchinis, sunset colored grape tomatoes, avocados, red onions, and some small slightly blemished lemons. Each one wore a circular sticker bearing Jet’s logo: a “j” with a second tittle mirroring the dot atop Jet’s lowercase j that forms a sort of half-smiling face.

“We put those on there,” an attendant at the store explained to me. She also said the merchandise in the store isn’t sold on Jet, but it turns out that you can indeed buy all of this food from Jet and have it delivered to your door.

But you cannot buy it in the store (the attendant did, however, encourage me to take whatever I wanted, and I promptly pocketed an avocado). Other than that, Jet’s presence in the store is minimal, mostly represented by a mural in the back of the store composed of purple Jet boxes and a silver fridge full of fresh produce organized by color.

Jet’s would-be storefront is a far cry from Amazon’s data-driven bookstore reinvention, where books are curated according to popularity and displayed face front. Neither is it reminiscent of Amazon’s drive-through grocery pickup locations. Rather, the Story partnership is curated around a set of events. Local lettuce goddess Gotham Greens, which sells its leafy vegetables on Jet, is hosting a trunk show. Bobbi Brown and Refinery 29 are giving a talk about fresh food as a tool for beauty inside and out (no doubt coconut oil will make an appearance). Mario Batali will divulge secret recipes (and you can buy orange crocs with his signature molded into the shoe’s strap at Story). The ingredients discussed at all these events can be retrieved online through Jet.com.