This Mexican Telecom Ad Will Tug Your Heartstrings And Creep You Out

Ah, young love. So new, so exciting, so completely changed by modern technology. Here, an ad for Mexican mobile company Movistar serves up a typically sweet tale of a boy and girl, meeting over social media, and flirting until it’s time to take things to the next level IRL. And that’s when the story gets really creative. Watch it before reading further.

DAAAAAMN. The ad, created by Y&R Mexico, is now one every parent will want their kid to see, because social media is everywhere and those two old dudes are so, so, so creepy. Set to Flora Cash’s “You’re Somebody Else,” we’re all lulled into expecting a feel-good story that romanticizes the emotional potential of mobile tech. Instead we got a stark warning and severe case of the heebie-jeebies. The spot ends with, “150 million fake profiles live on social media. Not everyone is who you think they are.”

Creepy as all hell, but effective. The spot has already been viewed almost 10 million times. Director Andrew Lang told Adweek that the brand and agency gave him complete creative freedom. “We made the film with Movistar in mind, but we didn’t tell them about its existence until the edit was complete. There was no treatment and no PPMs. From a director’s perspective, it was a much better way to work than the one we’re all used to.”