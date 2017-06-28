Stephen Colbert doesn’t want Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop to have all the fun annoying NASA

Stephen Colbert may have gotten Donald Trump to call him a “no-talent guy,” but Gwyneth Paltrow was called out by NASA—and Colbert is kinda jealous. On Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert took aim at Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, its recent conference (we were there!), its jade egg for—well, watch the video—and its body vibes wearable stickers that promote wellness. “Previously, if you wanted wearable stickers that promote healing, you had to buy a box of Band-Aids,” Colbert joked. While the stickers were dubbed “a load of BS” by a former chief scientist at NASA, Goop’s website explains the science behind them with a fork analogy. “Yes, Goop has apparently consulted with top fork scientists to create these stickers,” Colbert said. “So what Goop is saying is, Buy these stickers and go fork yourself.”