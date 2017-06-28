The Petya ransomware attack has gone global

The virus first appeared in Europe, South America, and the U.S. before spreading to India, where it shut down India’s biggest container port. Now there are signs that the virus is spreading in China, reports Bloomberg. Petya is ransomware that encrypts a computer’s hard drive and then demands the computer’s owner to pay $300 USD in bitcoin to decrypt the files. However, the Guardian warns that affected computer users should not pay the ransomware as the “customer service” email address associated with the payment destination has been shut down, so there’s no way to receive the decryption key.