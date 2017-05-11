There’s No Such Thing As “Men’s Work” And This Photo Series Proves It

Last year, photographer Chris Crisman was at lunch with some associates when one of them mentioned that her friend recently switched careers and is now a butcher. Realizing that he had never met a female butcher, Crisman asked for an introduction and soon found himself photographing Heather Marold Thomason in her shop a few weeks later. That photoshoot became the catalyst for Women’s Work , an ongoing portrait series of women working jobs that conventional society would deem for men.

“I was raised to believe that I could do whatever I wanted to when I grew up. I want to pass down a similar message to my children and without caveats,” Crisman said in an interview with aPhotoEditor. “I want to raise my children knowing that their dreams have no limits and that they have parents supporting them to dive into anything they feel passionate about.”

Women’s Work features women in a wide range of careers, including firefighter, lobster fisher, brewer, and miner. It’s a simple idea that, hopefully, will continue to chip away misogynistic thinking in the workforce that some jobs just aren’t for women. As Crisman stated: “Gender should not determine professional opportunities.”