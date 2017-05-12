From Lucky Habits To Hiring For Weaknesses: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned why it’s important to look for job candidates’ weaknesses as well as their strengths, the habits and traits that seemingly “lucky” people tend to share, and how a small town in the middle of the Rockies became a thriving tech hub.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of May 8:

1. Why You Need To Hire Job Candidates With These Three “Weaknesses”

When you’re hiring a new employee, all advice and logic points to focusing on their strengths. After all, what good would it do to hire someone for their shortcomings? But psychologist Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic points out that as human beings, we’re all flawed in some ways. That’s why, in his view, it’s important to make sure a candidate’s weaknesses don’t cause more trouble for your company than their strengths can help it.

2. Six Simple Habits Of “Lucky” People

Some people just seem to have it all. They meet the right people at the right time and always come across opportunities the rest of us only dream about. From the outside, it might look like they simply have luck on their side. But if you look deeper, you might find that they’ve spent years cultivating certain traits and habits that bring more good things into their lives.

3. How Tiny Bozeman, Montana, Became A Booming Tech Town

Montana is known for its beautiful mountains and fly-fishing spots. But in recent years, the 43,405-resident town of Bozeman has become a tech hub. In 1997, engineer-turned-entrepreneur-turned-politician Greg Pianoforte started a customer relationship management firm that Oracle later acquired. Soon after, startup founders started flocking to Bozeman. But the boom times have also brought challenges—for starters, competition for talent remains high, and that talent isn’t always diverse.