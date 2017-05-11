Meal Kits May Be Winning Us Over—And Unilever Wants A Seat At The Table

Unilever Ventures is diving into meal kits with an investment in Sun Basket , a do-it-yourself meal-subscription service focused on organic foods and “clean” eating. The $9.2 million investment comes as Blue Apron, the country’s biggest meal-kit operator, is rumored to be exploring an IPO, prompting big questions from analysts and investors about the future viability of this burgeoning but still-unproven industry.

Over the last four years meal kits, boxes brimming with a curated selection of groceries and recipe cards, have made their way into only a small number of U.S. kitchens. But while most consumers aren’t rushing to sign up for subscriptions, a new report from investment research firm Morningstar suggests these instructive dinner boxes are slowly appealing to the hearts and minds—and stomachs—of American consumers.

“There is already compelling evidence that these services are changing consumer behavior, with loyal subscribers spending as much as 13% of their food purchases on meal-kit services,” the report notes. (Disclosure: Morningstar’s founder is Joe Mansueto; Fast Company’s parent company is Mansueto Ventures.) Furthermore, these boxed grocery collections represent a new channel for smart consumer packaged-goods companies like Unilever, which owns hundreds of brands including many recognizable names like Hellmann’s, Lipton, and Ben & Jerry’s. Unilever has already shown its eagerness to capitalize on new consumer habits with its $1 billion acquisition last year of Dollar Shave Club.

Sun Basket could give Unilever a direct pathway from its distribution centers to consumer’s homes. Rather than posing a threat to grocery or goods manufacturers, meal kits might prove to be a boon. The biggest example of how brands are getting into the space is through meal-kit-building services like Chef’d’s. The company has boxed up individual kits for partners ranging from the American Diabetes Association to Runner’s World. But it’s not just white labeling that allows grocers or CPGs a new channel to get to consumers—it’s through marketing. Meal kits can include relevant promotional products (a breakfast bar, a single serving of coffee, snack-size packaged almonds) based on consumer data.

Sun Basket CEO Adam Zbar sees data as his company’s big advantage over traditional grocery. He says based on a customer’s choices (how easy or difficult they like their meal prep to be, what foods constitute favorites or alternatively requirements, etc.), his company can serve them unique products. For now, those products are mostly recipes, but eventually those customer profiles might be used to suggest or promote other products. As an example, Unilever has tested Instacart as a method for sending out free samples to customers. (Unilever Ventures also invested in Instacart.)

Biggest Barrier To Success

While there appears to be lots of opportunity in the growing meal-kit industry, there are many barriers to success. Last year, research firm 1010 Data revealed that customers drop off after the first week of trying meal kits from Blue Apron, HelloFresh, and Plated. The report from Morningstar estimates that, a year later, only 8% to 18% customers remain.