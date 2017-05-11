Windows 10 Will Soon Feature Apps That “Flow” Onto iOS And Android

At its Build developer conference in Seattle Thursday, Microsoft said it will be bringing a whole new batch of features to Windows 10 next fall in the form of a “Fall Creators Update.” These will include new app experiences that can flow from a Windows 10 device over to devices with different operating systems (Android or iOS)–a striking shift from the era when Microsoft aimed to kill other mobile operating systems rather than work with them. Microsoft defines the Microsoft Graph as “an intelligent fabric that helps connect dots between people, conversations, projects, and content within the Microsoft cloud.” A theme in the new updates is that this fabric must stretch across the Windows, iOS, and Android device platforms. Windows 10 will be getting a visual “Timeline” that shows users what they were working on at different times in the past. They can then recall documents, sites, and apps to continue their work. The Cortana assistant in Windows 10 will let users start working on one doc in Windows, then continue working on the doc on an iOS or Android mobile device. Cortana will ask the user if she wants to pick up where she left off in an app, doc, or website. A new cloud-connected clipboard lets users copy and paste things like photos, map links, paragraphs of text, animated gifs, and other elements from a PC running Windows 10 to a mobile phone running iOS or Android, using Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard as middleware technology. OneDrive Files on Demand lets users access all their files from the cloud rather than having them all taking up valuable storage space on a device. If users want to have a file ready for offline use, they can just download it to the device before going offline. All files, those stored in the cloud or on the device, can be seen in File Explorer, Microsoft says. Developers can use Microsoft’s Fluent Design System to create apps that support these cross-platform experiences. Also, a new Windows 10 app called Windows Story Remix will use the Microsoft graph to organize photos and videos. Actually, the app brings photos and videos together to create stories with a soundtrack, theme, and cinematic transitions, Microsoft says. The company says users will be able to create mixed reality effects by adding 3D objects that move naturally with photos and videos. Microsoft says more than 300 million people are using Windows 10 every day for more than 3.5 hours a day on average.