Uber now lets you book rides for loved ones

The ride-sharing app now allows users to request rides for other people, such as elderly parents, by setting their pickup and drop-off points. Once you’ve selected who the ride is for, Uber will text them with the information so they know when the ride is on its way and has shown up. Your loved one will also be texted the phone number of the driver so they can call them if they wish. In a blog post, Uber says they unveiled the new feature to address mobility challenges of an aging population: