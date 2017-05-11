Trump’s Claim That Comey Told Him He’s Off The Hook Just Isn’t Credible, Say Former FBI Officials

When former high-ranking FBI officials read one particular line in President Trump’s statement on the firing of James Comey on Tuesday evening, it just seemed odd. After bluntly informing the FBI director that he was “terminated” based on the recommendation of the attorney general and deputy attorney general, Trump added, in his own inimitable way: “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation,” he was still going to fire him.

Trump’s assertion here is that Comey, the man leading the FBI probe into his campaign’s ties with Russia, had personally told him—not once, but three times—that he is off the hook. But would that really happen? Several former high-ranking FBI officials took the president’s claim as hard to believe.

“Trump’s statement was completely self-serving and I don’t trust it,” former FBI assistant director Ronald Hosko told Fast Company. “Comey knows his job and he’s smart. He’s going to keep things close to this vest and he’s not going to talk about sensitive matters to someone who has a smartphone close to him and likes to tweet.”

Though it’s not prohibited by law, the bureau has strict limits on communicating about pending investigations, especially with the subject of that inquiry. Per a 2009 memo by then-AG Eric Holder, the Justice Department will advise the president on such investigations or cases “when—but only when—it is important for the performance of the President’s duties and appropriate from a law enforcement perspective.”

That kind of discretion is part of the bureau’s culture, says former FBI special agent David M. Shapiro, who’s now a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “You would never ever say anything about such an investigation to anybody. That kind of thing is so rare.”

And there are protocols that guide such interactions. “It would be unusual for the FBI director or the deputy director to have conversations with White House officials without the presence of the attorney general or deputy attorney general,” former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales told CNN.

“When I read that, right away it stood out,” says a former FBI official, who is a lifelong Republican and prefers not to be named. “It’s something Trump would say, that he wants you to believe, though it doesn’t make any sense to anyone who’s worked at the bureau.”