Lighthouse’s New Smart Camera Is Like An AI-Infused Dropcam

For the past three years, I’ve had a Wi-Fi-connected security camera running constantly in my third-floor walkup apartment in San Francisco. Based on how hard it is for me to make it upstairs with a few bags of groceries, I’m not that worried about burglars, but I am concerned about my dog, Tucker. There’s something comforting about being able to confirm that he’s asleep in bed rather than barking uncontrollably.

Now, a new camera launching today out of Playground, the tech incubator founded by Andy Rubin, the father of Android, aims to take my dog monitoring a step further. It adds artificial intelligence to the mix to let you know what’s going on in your home when you’re not there, based on what you’ve told it is important to you. Called Lighthouse, it adds 3D sensing technology and deep learning to a traditional Wi-Fi camera to create a home monitoring solution unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Sure, we all want to know if strangers are in our home stealing the TV. But most people use their home security cameras to also do things like check on when the dog walker arrives or when the kids arrive home from school, or, like me, to see if their pooch is barking his face off. With Lighthouse, the camera is able to detect exactly what it’s looking at–for instance, it can tell that it’s your terrier by the door at 2 a.m., not your toddler. It can also understand what’s happening in the image, catalog it, and make it searchable later on.

“We sort of think of it as the inverse of Alexa,” says Jessica Gilmartin, general manager and CMO at Lighthouse, referencing Amazon’s voice assistant. “So, Alexa is a really easy and delightful way for you to understand what’s happening out in the world when you’re home, and Lighthouse is a really easy way for you to understand what’s happening at home when you’re out in the world.”

That search is where Lighthouse, which is about the size of an Amazon Echo, really shines. You can ask it questions like “Who was by the door with the dog this morning?” to determine who might have taken Fido on a walk, or “What time did my kids get home last Tuesday?” Search results are given in video form, so you see the people or animals in question. People are highlighted in blue, and animals in yellow. You can even ask complex questions such as “Were my kids running in the house on Saturday?”