At Build, Microsoft’s Vision Of The Future Workplace Looks Both Helpful And Intrusive

At its Build developer conference in Seattle, Microsoft brought to life a vision of the workplace of the future where workers are surrounded by all manner of cameras, sensors, and other recording devices connected to internet-based AI services.

Microsoft offers those AI services—like image recognition and machine learning—to developers, who use them in their applications to interpret and analyze data collected by the edge devices. It’s the Microsoft “intelligent cloud” sending data back and forth from devices on the “intelligent edge.”



Put another way, Microsoft sees the intelligent edge as a technology layer that could show up anywhere in the physical world. Whatever role Microsoft plays, it’s a mildly disturbing look at workplace of the future.

That feeling you have when you’re parked at a traffic light and you know the cameras are on you? That could be our 24/7 reality at work, as analyst Ross Rubin put it to me here in Seattle at Microsoft’s Build developer conference.

Microsoft showed demos and videos of the “intelligent edge” in a variety of forms, in a variety of use cases, and in a variety of industries:

A heart patient was walking around wearing a sensor. He began to get tired, so the sensor sent that data up to the cloud for processing, and a nurse was notified to bring him a wheelchair.

A camera detected an employee accidentally tipping over a barrel containing a dangerous chemical, information it sent up to image-recognition software in the cloud. Some other database likely helped determine that the liquid in the barrel was hazardous. Presumably an alarm was sent to a cleanup team.

An employee in a shop was spotted taking a selfie while brandishing a jackhammer. The brain in the cloud recognized the employee, the activity, and the setting and concluded he was behaving recklessly, then contacted a supervisor.

Someone else in a shop was seen not wearing safety goggles. Alarm. Supervisor notified.

All this involves some sophisticated, on-the-fly AI. In the words of the presenter demoing the intelligent edge developer tools at Build: “The solution is running more than 27 million recognitions per second across people, objects, and activities.” But the use cases Microsoft showed onstage sound equal parts helpful and intrusive. Sure, getting a heart patient back to bed or detecting a dangerous chemical spill are health-promoting. But the notifications to the supervisor suggest a completely different, and possibly unintended, consequence of the technology.

There is benevolent surveillance and then there is just surveillance, and the Microsoft technology could work in both scenarios.