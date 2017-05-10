advertisement
Brawny Uses Snapchat Spectacles To Give Us A Toddler-Eye View Of Mom

The brand celebrates Mother’s Day with an ode to mom through the eyes of their kids.

By Jeff Beer

If you’ve ever been a parent of young children, or spent any amount of time at all around the wee ones, chances are you’ve asked yourself the question, “what are they thinking?” While Brawny’s new Mother’s Day ad doesn’t provide an answer, it does give us a toddler-eye view of all the little things moms do, using Snapchat Spectacles.

Created with agency Cutwater, the brand recruited four real mothers and their children from over 40 applicants. Director and producer Karen X shot the spot over two days in the actual homes of the families, with a goal to find as many natural moments as possible around the kids’ naps, feeding and playtime–all with the social video glasses strapped to their tiny noggins.

Using Spectacles to shoot the ad is a cute gimmick, and one that comes at an interesting time for Snap Inc. Some recent patent filings point towards the potential for AR; there’s a big push in acquisitions of Kickstarter projects, emerging apps, and struggling start-ups; and much talk around if the now-public company can keep pace with the hype.

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

