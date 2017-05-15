Exactly What To Put In Your LinkedIn Profile To Get A Promotion

You’re smart, talented, and a hard worker, so you’ve been rewarded with stretch assignments that helped you build new management-level skills. But despite that growth, no one has yet tapped you for that first management role. Now you’ve got a conundrum–you want to update your LinkedIn profile to show your management ability, but you don’t have the title to go with it.

That’s okay, says LinkedIn expert Viveka von Rosen, author of LinkedIn Marketing in an Hour a Day. The social media platform still offers a number of ways for you to point out why you’re management material and catch the eye of your supervisor, prospective new boss, or recruiter.

“Don’t worry right now about what your past job description said. Get in the mind-set of, ‘How did I get to where I am now?’ Never lie, but you can rewrite those sections of your profile to reflect the strengths that brought you to where you are right now,” she says.

So pull up your profile and make these tweaks and additions to help you get to the next level in your career.

What To Say In Your Summary

The summary section gives you 2,000 characters of prime LinkedIn real estate to tell people about yourself and what you can do, says LinkedIn consultant Dan Sherman, author of Maximum Success with LinkedIn. Within that space, create a heading that highlights your accomplishments and create a list of bullet points that summarize key skills and successes.

“People hate to read blocks of text. Under ‘accomplishments,’ you might put something like, ‘Led a cross-functional team that increased productivity in our company’,” he says. If you managed a vendor or an intern, be sure to include that as well.

Hiring managers are looking for people who are effective in what they do, so the more you can quantify your impact with numbers, the better. It’s okay to blend accomplishments from different employers in this section. List your top successes across your career so far.