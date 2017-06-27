Amazing, but true: More than 25% of all humans use Facebook

As a tech journalist who writes frequently about Facebook, I’ve referred to the size of the service’s user base in many ways over the years. Recently, I’ve been using “nearly 2 billion users.” Well, as of today, neither I nor anyone else needs to use the word “nearly” anymore.
That’s because, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted today, the service has crossed the 2 billion mark. Think about that. There’s roughly 7.5 billion people on Earth. That means 26.6% of all the people in the world are active Facebook users. So how did the company reach that impressive number? My colleague Harry McCracken has the scoop on how the company used science and empathy to cross the 2 billion line.