Six Ways You’re Turning Off Everyone Who’s Trying To Help You Find A Job

You already know that asking for help in your job search is a smart thing to do–that’s why you did it. Research suggests that the vast majority of job offers come by networking (no surprise there), but especially through those “weak connections” in your professional circle–that intern manager from a few years back, the marketing exec you met briefly at a conference and forgot to take out for coffee afterward.

Since it’s these sorts of people who actually tend to prove most helpful, it can be tricky to enlist their support. They’re not close friends or colleagues, so they may not have a strong personal stake in seeing you succeed. But many are willing to offer a hand, just as long as you don’t give them reason to regret it. Here are some of the most common ways job seekers wind up stepping on their contacts’ toes or wasting their time, and what it takes to avoid doing so.

1. Your Request Isn’t Specific Enough

If you’re approaching someone, tell them exactly what you want. That means first decide on what you want. In my 30-year career, I’ve had many people come and ask me to open doors for them. The ones I’m happiest to help know what they need from me or how they think I can be helpful, and they’re direct about asking for it.

Other people just say, “I want to pick your brain, I’m between jobs” or, “I’ve been downsized and I need to find a new position.” This makes the request more about their predicament than either the type of solution they foresee or my role in bringing it about. It usually just frustrates me when people network without a clear agenda. Be specific. After a few pleasantries, tell your contact what industry and companies appeal to you, explain why, and suggest a few ways that they might be able to help you.

2. You’re Underselling Yourself

Sponsors want to believe in you, so give them a reason. This means getting your pitch down before contacting them (and yes, networking for a job search really is about pitching yourself). It should be short and compelling. Don’t just say that you’re gunning for XYZ opening; explain why you believe you’re right for the opportunity you’re talking about.

Say you’re speaking to a well-connected friend of your parents, and you’re asking for a lead into that person’s company. Don’t be afraid to sound confident. Share your excitement about that opportunity and give three or four reasons why you think you’d be a real asset. Trust me, this won’t sound presumptuous. Whatever you do, don’t end with something like, “I think I’d like working there”–too wishy-washy. You’re trying to convince somebody you aren’t that close with to go to bat for you. Instead, say, “I’d love a chance to contribute to your firm.”

Senior people expect you to sell yourself enthusiastically. One CEO told me he looks for “fire in the belly.”