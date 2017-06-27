Spotify is launching a world tour—no headphones required

Soon you’ll be able to listen to your favorite Spotify playlist without a subscription or even earbuds. This summer, Spotify is launching “RapCaviar Live,” a six-city tour in partnership with Live Nation, based on the popular playlist, the company announced on Tuesday.

The festivities will kick off August 12 in Atlanta with the self-anointed Trap God, Gucci Mane, along with uber-producer Mike WiLL Made It and a bunch of still-unannounced special guests. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. ET. The tour will then move through Chicago, Houston, L.A., NYC, and Toronto, but artists for those shows have not been announced yet. (Hopefully they nail down hip-hop stars before Amazon moves into concert promotion, too.)

“RapCaviar Live” is the latest way that Spotify is cashing in on its impressive cache of fan data to help book shows and connect artists with their fans; it’s also flexing its muscles to help sell tickets. Read more about that here, while trying to guess how long it will take for Tidal to start booking tours, too. Just kidding! They already did.