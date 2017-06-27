advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Oscar Mayer now has a “Wienerdrone” because obviously that’s how you deliver hot dogs in the future 

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Our weird future can be summed up in one word: Wienerdrone. Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile (aka the original wiener on wheels) has been a fixture hogging up parking places on the city streets for years, but as we move toward a future filled with flying cars and driving-flying drones, the Wienermobile is evolving, just like Darwin predicted. 

Oscar Mayer has just unveiled the Wienerdrone, the flying hot-dog shaped advertisement that is the perfect prediction/indictment of where we are heading as a society—with hot dogs!   

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life