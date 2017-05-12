You Can Learn Arabic–And Empathy–By Connecting With Refugees On Skype

Every time she speaks at a conference, the humanitarian-worker-turned-entrepreneur Aline Sara asks her audience to close their eyes and think of the word “refugee.” What comes to mind for almost everybody, she tells Fast Company, are crowded camps or boats adrift in the Mediterranean. Almost nobody thinks of someone with a degree, someone with knowledge and skills to offer .

Through her startup, NaTakallam, Sara wants to shift that narrative and offer those same refugees–many of whom are, due to their circumstances, unable to work–a way to earn a living and connect with people around the globe. NaTakallam (which means “we talk” in Arabic), which launched in 2015, connects Syrian refugees with Arabic learners, who pay for hour-long chats held over Skype or Whatsapp to improve their conversational skills.

The benefits of the platform, Sara says, are twofold. If, say, in the United States, you enroll in an Arabic class, you will most likely be learning modern standard Arabic, “which is a type of Arabic that is the equivalent of Shakespearean English,” Sara says. It’s understood in all 22 countries in the Arab league, but try speaking it anywhere, and you will immediately stand out as a foreigner. Through NaTakallam, refugees and language learners speak in a conversational dialect, Levantine, which is much more commonly used.

And for the refugees, NaTakallam offers a path toward the minimum wage or more–which is particularly significant for refugees in Lebanon, who are often not allowed to work. But when Sara sent a survey around the 55 refugees currently employed as “conversation partners” through NaTakallam in January, she learned that the most important aspect of the startup for them “is being connected to people around the world, making friends, and changing the often false and unfair narrative around what it means to be a refugee.”

Since the Syrian Civil War began in 2011, nearly 5 million Syrians have been forced to flee from their home country. Around a million and a half have come to Lebanon, where they now make up a full quarter of the country’s population. Fearing a tightening of the already limited job market, the Lebanese government has refused to offer work permits to Syrian refugees, many of whom, despite high skill levels and educational attainment, are forced to scrap together incomes through a variety of informal jobs. Stability is hard to come by, but for those far from the Middle East, the extent of the situation was hard to grasp.

But Sara, who was born and raised in the U.S. but of Lebanese descent, had felt an attachment to the region her whole life. After she graduated with her masters from Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs in 2014, Sara moved to Lebanon to do humanitarian field work and brush up on her Arabic, which was decent, she says, but lacking in conversational fluidity. But once she arrived in Beirut, “I was just watching this situation unfold, and it was heartbreaking,” she says. “I kept thinking about what it would be like if I were one of those Syrians, and I had just graduated from my program in my home country when the war broke out, and now my country is falling apart and I’m a refugee in Lebanon. Everything I had done in my life, all my studies, were worthless now, because I couldn’t apply for a job.”

As the thought about the situation of so many refugees in Beirut–many of them, like her, recent graduates–Sara hit on a solution. What if, rather than spending money on a private tutor to improve her conversational Arabic, she could pay a refugee to sit down with her for an hour and chat? What if anyone learning Arabic could do so by conversing with a refugee, and develop friendships and a job market in the process?