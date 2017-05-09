Season 5 Of “OITNB” Looks Like The Season We’ve Been Waiting For

Since Piper Kerman published her memoir Orange is the New Black, the former felon has become a staunch activist for the rights of prisoners and system reform. Jenji Kohan’s Netflix adaptation has certainly hit on very real topics like the privatization of prisons and poorly trained officers, but typically those issues have been catalysts for the larger themes of a particular season, e.g. religion and faith, race, etc. However, judging season five’s trailer, Orange is the New Black looks like it’s ready to hit Kerman’s platform hard.