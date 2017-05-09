advertisement
Season 5 Of “OITNB” Looks Like The Season We’ve Been Waiting For

“Justice…rebellion…empowered.” Finally.

By KC Ifeanyi

Since Piper Kerman published her memoir Orange is the New Black, the former felon has become a staunch activist for the rights of prisoners and system reform. Jenji Kohan’s Netflix adaptation has certainly hit on very real topics like the privatization of prisons and poorly trained officers, but typically those issues have been catalysts for the larger themes of a particular season, e.g. religion and faith, race, etc. However, judging season five’s trailer, Orange is the New Black looks like it’s ready to hit Kerman’s platform hard.

The prison groups (blacks, Latinas, Red’s squad, etc.), and the cliques within those groups, seem to be setting their squabbles and differences aside for the greater good of having livable conditions, and seeking justice for Poussey’s heart-shattering death in the previous season.

As the trailer’s tagline states: “Injustice . . . Justice. Rejection . . . Rebellion. Imprisoned . . . Empowered.”

 

KC works covers entertainment and pop culture for Fast Company. Previously, KC was part of the Emmy Award-winning team at "Good Morning America" where he was the social media producer.

