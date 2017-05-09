Carter Got His Wendy’s Nuggs And A Twitter World Record

On April 5th, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s asking how many retweets it would take to get a year of free chicken nuggets. The fast-feeder’s reply? 18 million. And while he hasn’t hit that milestone just yet, the 3.42 million retweets the Nevada high schooler’s original tweet has so far, now surpasses Ellen’s infamous Oscar selfie for Samsung as the most retweeted of all-time.

advertisement

advertisement