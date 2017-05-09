advertisement
advertisement
  • 1 minute Read

Carter Got His Wendy’s Nuggs And A Twitter World Record

#NuggsForCarter has surpassed Ellen’s infamous Oscars selfie for Samsung as the most retweeted tweet of all time.

Carter Got His Wendy’s Nuggs And A Twitter World Record
By Jeff Beer

On April 5th, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s asking how many retweets it would take to get a year of free chicken nuggets. The fast-feeder’s reply? 18 million. And while he hasn’t hit that milestone just yet, the 3.42 million retweets of the Nevada high schooler’s original tweet now surpasses Ellen’s infamous Oscar selfie for Samsung as the most retweeted of all-time.

advertisement

Wendy’s has declared that milestone as good enough for the 12 months of free nuggets. On April 1, Wilkerson had 138 followers. Now it’s over 100,000, and #NuggsForCarter has a custom emoji featuring a box of Wendy’s nuggets. He got some help along the way with retweets from other brands and celebrities getting in on the fun.

In addition to the year-long nuggfest, Wendy’s has also donated $100,000 in Wilkerson’s name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

advertisement

 

It’s a feel-good story all around, one brands desperately need after the social media dumpster fires lit by United and Pepsi over the last month (et tu, Dove?). But let’s not kid ourselves. If Oreo’s 2013 Super Bowl tweet has taught us anything, it’s that with any one-off social brand success, we must now brace ourselves for the cavalcade of copycats that will undoubtedly follow. Please, resist the temptation.

About the author

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

More

advertisement

Related Stories

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company