Carter Got His Wendy’s Nuggs And A Twitter World Record

On April 5th, 16-year-old Carter Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s asking how many retweets it would take to get a year of free chicken nuggets. The fast-feeder’s reply? 18 million. And while he hasn’t hit that milestone just yet, the 3.42 million retweets of the Nevada high schooler’s original tweet now surpasses Ellen’s infamous Oscar selfie for Samsung as the most retweeted of all-time.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Wendy’s has declared that milestone as good enough for the 12 months of free nuggets. On April 1, Wilkerson had 138 followers. Now it’s over 100,000, and #NuggsForCarter has a custom emoji featuring a box of Wendy’s nuggets. He got some help along the way with retweets from other brands and celebrities getting in on the fun.

It's good to have dreams https://t.co/gY4WfBX45i — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) April 8, 2017

In addition to the year-long nuggfest, Wendy’s has also donated $100,000 in Wilkerson’s name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.