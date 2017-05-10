5 Pieces Of Job Interview Advice That Can Help You Land Freelance Clients

There’s one thing job candidates share with their interviewers: Both are trying to solve a problem. The candidate is looking for career growth or higher pay, and the hiring manager is looking for somebody who can help the organization move forward. If both see a solution to each of their problems when they face one another across the interview table, there’s a match.

If you switch from traditional employment to working for yourself, it’s easy to consign this simple transaction to your past life and imagine that it no longer applies. Suddenly you feel like a salesperson, struggling with the awkwardness of self-promotion as a freelancer, consultant, or small business owner. But in fact, the standard job interview makes for a great template for any independent worker to clinch clients. Here are a few bits of familiar job interview advice that are easily repurposed for the freelance game.

1. Sell Your Skills, Not The Service

As a job candidate, you know how crucial it is to establish your specific expertise—the goal is to convince the recruiter or hiring manager that what you know is what they need. Just like you want a potential employer to see you as an expert, you want a prospective client to do the same. It’s easy to automate lots of jobs these days, or to hire a Jack- or Jill-of-all-trades who’s pretty much average at a lot of things. But being great at just a few key things that are needed most will make you stand out in the talent marketplace—whether full-time or freelance.

When I interviewed for a reporter position at my last TV station, I was one of two finalists. I ended up getting the job because I showed my expertise in video editing. (Yes, many TV reporters edit their own stories.) Because I could do this and the other candidate couldn’t, I got the job. Those two crucial skills made me an expert in reporting, both in front of the camera and behind it.

And just as job candidates have to weave their skills together into a coherent picture of the expert they claim to be, freelancers need to do the same. Many, however, tend to just sell a battery of services, each one distinct from the other. “I’ve gone to hire a designer before,” says marketing expert and career coach Halley Gray, “only to find them promoting their design work on their website and copywriting on their social media. This lack of consistency decreases trust, and lowers your perceived expertise.”

2. Always Tailor Your Pitch

Great interviewees always do their research on the company they’re interviewing for, then pitch themselves to a prospective employer based on what they find out. The same goes for freelancers trying to secure projects and clients.

When I was just starting out on my own—especially on days when I had a lot of calls back to back—I’d often just wing it with a one-size-fits-all approach to pitching. Rookie mistake. These days, I’m careful to make sure that the person I’m talking to knows I’m well-versed in their brand and interested in working with them because of how much I know. I also feel more confident about what I’m saying because I’m well-informed.