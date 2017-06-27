CNN helpfully fact-checks Donald Trump’s tweet about its “way down” ratings

If textbook writers are looking for examples of irony, they would do well to include the latest tweet from Donald Trump—and a sharp rebuttal from CNN. Trump tweeted that “Fake News CNN” had its “Ratings way down!” which he said was due to the network being “caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories.”

“Fake News CNN” quickly rebutted the president’s claim, tweeting that in its reality (the fact that whose reality even needs to be specified is stupefying), the network had just posted its most-watched second quarter in history. Fake news indeed.

CNN just posted it’s most-watched second quarter in history. Those are the facts.

— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 27, 2017

Yesterday, CNN said three journalists have left the network in the aftermath of a now-retracted Russia-related story. More on that bit of real news here.



[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]