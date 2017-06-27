Google responds to the EU fine with a “What about Amazon?” defense

Google was just fined a record $2.7 billion by the European Union over its promoted shopping search results. The commission alleges that Google, by cherry-picking the top results for online purchase queries, distorts the market. Google, however, would like to point out that it’s not the only big player in town.

In a blog post published this morning, Google SVP and general counsel Kent Walker writes that the company is actually helping keep the market fair from other competitors. The digital ad juggernaut, you see, is just protecting us plebes from the other digital juggernauts also trying to distort the market. “Thousands of European merchants use these ads to compete with larger companies like Amazon and eBay,” he writes.

He goes on to say that Amazon’s influence and growth has also had a big impact on smaller sites and sales. He explains, “As Amazon has grown, it’s natural that some comparison services have proven less popular than others.” What’s next for Google? After shifting the blame to Amazon, it says it’s considering appealing the EU’s decision.



[Photo: Kai Oberhauser]