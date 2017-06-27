This bed startup used a century of research to create a suite of products optimized for the perfect night’s sleep

Tucked away in a corner of Atlanta, Serta Simmons has a high-tech facility devoted to understanding what goes into a good night’s sleep. The company has spent over a century conducting research about the optimal temperature and light conditions for sleep, as well as the kinds of materials that go into crafting the most supportive bed. It has channeled all of these insights into a new independent subsidiary called Tomorrow .

Today, the brand launches a full suite of products designed to give a person the most restful night of sleep possible. The first step is, of course, the bed, which is designed to give the right amount of support and help regulate your body temperature. But the full system also involves two different types of pillows, a temperature regulating mattress protector, 500-thread-count sheets, a comforter, blackout drapes, and a tracker that is able to continually record data for one or two sleepers. “Until now, the only way we’ve been able to measure sleep has been by calculating how much time you’ve been asleep,” says Brian Murphy, founder and president of Tomorrow.

While other brands have tried to tackle one piece of the sleep puzzle–the pillow, for instance, or the most comfortable sheets–Tomorrow’s goal was to use all available information to create a comprehensive system. By taking a direct-to-consumer approach, Tomorrow is able to sell mattresses starting at $550 (which arrive in a box, Casper-style), and the full system of products starts at $1,300.