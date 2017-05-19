Why Yahoo Thinks It May Be Time To Blow Up Your Inbox

How we use email has changed a lot since the ’90s, but the way we receive it hasn’t changed much at all. Sure, our mailboxes are bigger, and the messages look a little fancier, but by and large email’s still just an ever-growing list of messages, trailing off toward infinity in reverse chronological order.

But if an experimental mail program design from Yahoo takes off, the inbox itself could become a thing of the past. At the Association for Computing Machinery‘s recent conference on human-computer interaction, the Sunnyvale, Calif. tech giant unveiled a prototype design called CardMail that replaces the venerable inbox view with a set of lists in categories like travel, deals, events, and receipts.

Within each category, CardMail messages are sorted in an order that makes sense rather than simply the order they came in. Airlines could be sorted by flight times, for instance, and information about an event or deal is displayed in a newsfeed-style post, rather than simply showing the first few words from the message.

“The way I think about it is, if someone had come to you with a design problem today, and said we’re building this system that’s going to manage all your receipts, all your deals, all your tickets to events, all your travel information, would you design a system that’s a reverse chronological list of senders and subject?” asks Frank Bentley, a senior principal researcher at Yahoo. “Probably not.”

At the conference, Bentley and a team of researchers presented results of a personal email use study that led them to test ideas for new kinds of interfaces designed for how email is used today.

When the researchers asked survey participants–who included Yahoo users along with those loyal to rival mail products from companies like Google and Microsoft–to check when they had last sent an email from a personal account, the median participant hadn’t sent one in two days–and 25% of those surveyed hadn’t sent an email in 10 days or more. It’s not that people aren’t talking to each other online, of course, it’s just that social media has taken over. People are more likely to send quick messages to friends and family through texting apps like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, share photos through Instagram or Snapchat, or share broad life updates on their Facebook feeds.

And it’s not that the people surveyed weren’t active email users–many of them still checked their email multiple times a day, looking for the latest deals and other updates from companies they did business with, even without sending out personal letters.