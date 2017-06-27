advertisement
Florida now allows unmanned delivery robots on sidewalks

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Sunshine State is the fourth state to allow automated delivery robots on sidewalks and crosswalks, reports Recode. There are a few caveats: The robots cannot weigh more than 80 lbs. or go faster than 10 miles per hour. Florida joins Virginia, Idaho, and Wisconsin in allowing robots on sidewalks. 

